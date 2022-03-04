ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceSource International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.77. ServiceSource International has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.22.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,052,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,692. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SREV. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

