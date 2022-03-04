SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.04

Shares of SGL Carbon SE (ETR:SGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as €5.04 ($5.66) and last traded at €5.06 ($5.69), with a volume of 341783 shares. The stock had previously closed at €5.38 ($6.04).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €8.02 ($9.01) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.62) price objective on shares of SGL Carbon in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.05. The firm has a market cap of $618.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25.

SGL Carbon SE engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon fiber and specialty graphite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It offers products for automotive industries, including body and main parts; body shell components; carbon-ceramic brake discs; battery solutions; friction materials; chassis components; gas diffusion layers and bipolar plates; vanes and rotors; sealing materials; bearing and mechanical seals; commuter discs and carbon brushes; and miscellaneous products, as well as materials for temperature management.

