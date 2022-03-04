ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Shares Up 23.5%

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 23.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 1,618,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 311,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,176.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$253.98 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:SNM)
