Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. TheStreet downgraded Sharps Compliance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an in-line rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sharps Compliance has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMED opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $18.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance (Get Rating)

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.