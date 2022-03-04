Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $19.77 and last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 2716 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BWS Financial downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after acquiring an additional 263,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

