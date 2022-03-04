SHIELD Price Tops $0.0002 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 4th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $99,849.99 and $24.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,929.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,606.75 or 0.06696017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.62 or 0.00258469 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.31 or 0.00738025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00070023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00405187 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.00 or 0.00295413 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

