Shilanski & Associates Inc. Takes $92,000 Position in Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)

Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DSX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 9.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,429,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 126,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 8.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,149,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 86,316 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Diana Shipping by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 895,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 177,462 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DSX opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $455.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. Diana Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

DSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

