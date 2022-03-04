Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 566.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,422,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,617,000 after purchasing an additional 334,147 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,893,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,933 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,779,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000,000 after purchasing an additional 328,326 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 201,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,777,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,549,000 after acquiring an additional 90,901 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $15.04 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHLS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.09.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

