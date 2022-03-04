Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €164.50 ($184.83).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €78.00 ($87.64) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($230.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

About Shop Apotheke Europe (Get Rating)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

