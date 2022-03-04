Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €178.00 ($200.00) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($225.84) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €211.00 ($237.08) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Baader Bank set a €125.00 ($140.45) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shop Apotheke Europe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €164.50 ($184.83).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €78.00 ($87.64) on Thursday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €75.70 ($85.06) and a 12-month high of €205.40 ($230.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €103.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.52, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 3.58.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

