Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.07. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £207.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60.
About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)
