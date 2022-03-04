Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock opened at GBX 47.05 ($0.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 78.07. BATM Advanced Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 44.55 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.41). The company has a market cap of £207.27 million and a P/E ratio of 19.60.

About BATM Advanced Communications (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

