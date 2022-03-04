Short Interest in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Rises By 252.0%

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,300 shares, a growth of 252.0% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,005,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund during the third quarter valued at $1,007,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,031,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund in the third quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,172,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 103,632 shares during the last quarter.

AWP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 37,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,220. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is capital appreciation and its secondary investment objective is high current income. The company was founded on February 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

