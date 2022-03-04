Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 77.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $16.49 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

