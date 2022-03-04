Short Interest in ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Decreases By 77.3%

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 77.3% from the January 31st total of 225,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 513.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ADVOF opened at $16.49 on Friday. ADVA Optical Networking has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91.
About ADVA Optical Networking (Get Rating)
