Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 51.4%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,864,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APT Systems stock opened at 0.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.01. APT Systems has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.03.

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

