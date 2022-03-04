Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 57.1%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.