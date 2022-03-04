Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 57.1%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of ATCMF opened at $0.35 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
