Short Interest in Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Grows By 66.7%

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

BKHYY stock opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.75. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

