Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 84.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BNTC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

In other Benitec Biopharma news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,579 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 549.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 55.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,199 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.