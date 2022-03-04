Short Interest in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Rises By 84.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the January 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
BNTC opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. Benitec Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
In other Benitec Biopharma news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira acquired 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Benitec Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
