Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Decreases By 51.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,300 shares, a decline of 51.0% from the January 31st total of 649,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,426,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CaixaBank from €3.40 ($3.82) to €4.20 ($4.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CaixaBank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

Shares of CAIXY stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

