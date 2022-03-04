Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 62.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.
About CanAlaska Uranium (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CanAlaska Uranium (CVVUF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.