Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Drops By 62.1%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. CanAlaska Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.44.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. engages in the exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. Its projects include West McArthur, Cree East, NW Manitoba, NE Wollaston and Other. The company was founded on May 22, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

