Short Interest in Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Increases By 68.9%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 722,700 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the January 31st total of 428,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,227.0 days.

Shares of CHUEF stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. Chubu Electric Power has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.06.

Chubu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the supply of electricity, gas, and on-site energy. It also deals with overseas consulting and investment, real estate management, and information technology (IT) business. It operates through the following segments: Miraiz, Power Grid, JERA, and Others. The Miraiz segment handles the development of energy services centered on gas and power.

