Short Interest in CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Increases By 97.4%

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 97.4% from the January 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CNF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Greenridge Global boosted their target price on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
Shares of CNF stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 543.88, a quick ratio of 543.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. CNFinance has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $6.34.
About CNFinance (Get Rating)
CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
