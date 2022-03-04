Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU) Decreases By 60.0%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the January 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $455,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Crypto 1 Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000.

NASDAQ:DAOOU opened at $10.07 on Friday. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06.

