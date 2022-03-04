Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Decreases By 48.8%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTGI traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,844. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.23. Digerati Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Analysts expect that Digerati Technologies will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.15 price target on shares of Digerati Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

