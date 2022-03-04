Short Interest in Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Expands By 78.8%

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIIBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,900 shares, a growth of 78.8% from the January 31st total of 271,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Dorel Industries stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. 482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031. The company has a market capitalization of $291.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIIBF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dorel Industries from C$16.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Dorel Industries from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Dorel Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items.

