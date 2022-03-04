Short Interest in E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Declines By 48.1%

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the January 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EONGY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company had a trading volume of 122,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,739. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. E.On has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on E.On from €11.25 ($12.64) to €12.00 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

