Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declines By 41.2%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a decrease of 41.2% from the January 31st total of 2,960,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.69 per share, for a total transaction of $460,361.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 40,549 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 65.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 70,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,186,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,792,000 after acquiring an additional 169,523 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Evergy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 86,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 31.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 812,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,122,000 after purchasing an additional 195,166 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $62.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Evergy has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.12.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

