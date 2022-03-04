Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Drops By 62.6%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,190,000 shares, a drop of 62.6% from the January 31st total of 8,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FAMI opened at $0.17 on Friday. Farmmi has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc is a agricultural e-commerce and technology enterprise that offers trading platform for agricultural products. The firm manages an industry chain of Internet marketing for agriculture products with agricultural technology research and development, family farm development, and product processing.

