Short Interest in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) Drops By 50.0%

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 123,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

