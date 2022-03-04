Short Interest in Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY) Decreases By 50.0%

Globe Telecom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTMEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

GTMEY stock remained flat at $$67.81 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.55. Globe Telecom has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $69.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Globe Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Globe Telecom, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers digital mobile communications, fixed line communications, and broadband services. It operates through the Mobile Communication Services and Wireline Communication Services segments. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Taguig, Philippines.

