Short Interest in Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Rises By 100.0%

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

HVRRY stock traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.13. 15,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.15. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of $77.13 and a 12-month high of $102.66.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €146.00 ($164.04) to €145.70 ($163.71) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hannover Rück from €198.00 ($222.47) to €191.00 ($214.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.68.

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

