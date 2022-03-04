Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII) Rises By 148.8%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, an increase of 148.8% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 10,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 872,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 598,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 16,336 shares during the last quarter. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCII opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

