Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Rises By 123.1%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCV. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. MKT Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 9.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VCV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 137,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,737. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

