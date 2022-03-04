Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Declines By 52.1%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 646,600 shares, a decrease of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,969,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 85,904 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 421,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after buying an additional 16,964 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprin Asset Management LLC ADV now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 37,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,051. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.16. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.14 and a 1 year high of $61.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

