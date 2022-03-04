Short Interest in Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Rises By 159.2%

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, an increase of 159.2% from the January 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

KRYPF stock remained flat at $$2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

