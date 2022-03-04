Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Drops By 79.5%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LGGNY traded down $1.13 on Friday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 98,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,880. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64.

LGGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

