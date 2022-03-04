Short Interest in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Rises By 102.7%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,460,000 shares, an increase of 102.7% from the January 31st total of 3,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.13.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.69. 2,347,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.76. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.