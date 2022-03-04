Short Interest in MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP) Grows By 185.6%

MDM Permian, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDMP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a growth of 185.6% from the January 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,795,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDMP stock traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,419,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,642,723. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.07. MDM Permian has a one year low of 0.02 and a one year high of 0.94.

MDM Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

MDM Permian, Inc provides oil and gas exploration services. It operates through Midland Basin of West Texas. Crockett, Glasscock, and Howard counties. The company was founded by Michael L. Rafael in 1981 and is headquartered in Carrollton, TX.

