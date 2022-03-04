Short Interest in Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Decreases By 47.4%

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 188.8 days.

Shares of MALRF stock remained flat at $$33.80 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.80. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $27.13 and a twelve month high of $48.27.

Mineral Resources Ltd. engages in mining and processing of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining Services; Commodities; and Central. It offers contract crushing, infrastructure, and recovery of base metals concentrate. The company was founded by Christopher J. Ellison on February 27, 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

