Short Interest in Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Drops By 68.2%

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms have commented on GASNY. UBS Group cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €22.70 ($25.51) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Naturgy Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Naturgy Energy Group from €24.70 ($27.75) to €26.40 ($29.66) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

OTCMKTS GASNY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.95. 28,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,551. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $4.74 and a one year high of $6.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

Naturgy Energy Group SA is engaged in the production and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America North Infrastructures and Latin America South Infrastructures. The Gas & Electricity segment includes the Supply of gas, electricity and services, International LNG supply, Electricity generation in Europe and International electricity generation.

