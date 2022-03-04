Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN) Declines By 38.5%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 271,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 55,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.50% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NRSN stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17.
