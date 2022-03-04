Short Interest in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Increases By 233.3%

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSTD remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,020. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

