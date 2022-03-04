Short Interest in NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Drops By 50.8%

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 31st total of 232,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NUZE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.15. 47,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98. NuZee has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUZE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NuZee by 2,422.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 612,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 588,018 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NuZee by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 26,973 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NuZee in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuZee during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NuZee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, and distribution of beverage products. It operates under Twin Peaks, Pine Ranch, and Coffee Blenders brands. The company was founded on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

