Short Interest in Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF) Decreases By 50.6%

Opawica Explorations Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPWEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:OPWEF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.24. The stock had a trading volume of 17,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992. Opawica Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.26.
