Short Interest in Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Expands By 175.0%

Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Pets at Home Group stock remained flat at $$5.39 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,530. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

