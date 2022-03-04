Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 72.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $11.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.
About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.
