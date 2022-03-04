Short Interest in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT) Declines By 72.5%

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the January 31st total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PHT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. Pioneer High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Get Pioneer High Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHT. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 494.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

About Pioneer High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.