Short Interest in Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV) Increases By 96.5%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 96.5% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 135.7% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

PV traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,741. Primavera Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

