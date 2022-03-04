Short Interest in Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) Grows By 67.2%

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a growth of 67.2% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Provident Bancorp stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.75. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,274. The stock has a market cap of $282.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $20.14.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $17.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Provident Bancorp will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVBC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

