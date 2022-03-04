Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Increases By 117.6%

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GZPFY remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.