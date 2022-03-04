Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Increases By 117.6%

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, an increase of 117.6% from the January 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GZPFY remained flat at $$14.00 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Gazprom Neft PJSC provides oil and gas exploration services. The company operates through the following segments: Upstream; and Downstream. The Upstream segment (exploration and production) includes the following operations: exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and natural gas (including the results of joint ventures), and oil field services.

