Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Drops By 43.4%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the January 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 249,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,714 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,993 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

UTG stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,585. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th.

About Reaves Utility Income Fund (Get Rating)

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

