Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 45.2%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

RSF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,102. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $20.19.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

