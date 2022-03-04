Short Interest in RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF) Declines By 45.2%

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the January 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.
RSF traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.40. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,102. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $20.19.
About RiverNorth Specialty Finance (Get Rating)
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Specialty Finance (RSF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.