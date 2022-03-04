Short Interest in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Declines By 58.3%

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,300 shares, a drop of 58.3% from the January 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

SBGSF stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. The company had a trading volume of 213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.04. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $144.33 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

